Riverton Council said Yes to FFA; Supported Fireworks; and Swore In New Administrative Services Director

The Riverton City Council was visited by four young folks Wednesday evening from the Burma Night Riders 4H Club who also are also members of Riverton’s FFA Chapter. They took turns introducing themselves and then requested permission to fly FFA flags downtown during the annual FFA Week leading up to the county fair. There was no objection. The four included Dani Santee, Lilly Weber, Saylor Anderson and Kaitin Long.

A second guest then took to the podium during Communication from the Floor. Former Mayor Ron Warpness encouraged the city council “to reconsider its position on allowing fireworks throughout the city” on the 4th of July and on New Years Eve. He said the present Little League Fireworks at the end of their season and the Riverton Rendezvous Fireworks after the balloon rally “have been more than adequate and so we really have no need to have fireworks all over town except to satisfy personal indulgence.” Warpness told the council members that there are many citizens in town that would prefer fireworks not happen at all, including veterans with PTSD and those with pets or livestock “that have a very hard time with loud noises.”

Council member Kyle Larson said he could agree with the former mayor when it comes to animals, but he said “some things are more important than dogs barking.” He then said he observed many groups in his neighborhood enjoying the festivities, even though it was raining. “We should allow our citizens the freedom to fire off fireworks. I would like to propose instead of just (allowing fireworks) on July 4th and December 31st, let’s open it up. If it is safe, what is the harm in it?” he asked. “I can’t agree with you that (fireworks) are bad. There are several things that bring people together in our community and the 4th of July is one of them.”

Council member Kristy Sailsbury said her street did a “great job” of shooting off fireworks. She noted that she drove all over town and that the fireworks stopped when they were supposed to, for the most part. “It was so much fun to see so many people playing music and having fun, it was exciting.” Sailsbury said Riverton “used to be dead on the 4th as everyone went over to Lander but not one person asked me to stop them.”

Warpness handed out copies of his remarks to the council and Mayor Tim Hancock thanked him for addressing the council.

In action items from Wednesday’s meeting:

• The Oath of Office was administered to Administrative Services Director Mia Harris. The position is a new one that will encompass the duties of both the city clerk and city treasurer. It was noted that Harris will receive additional support from yet to be named deputies.

• Councilors approved a fireworks application from the Riverton Rendezvous Committee for July 15th after the balloon glow at CWC. The fireworks would be shot off from Jaycee Park. Committee representative Christopher Houser then presented the mayor and council members with this year’s commemorative lapel pin.\

• Approved on third and final reading was Ordinance #23-006 which increased the age for individuals to possess or use tobacco or vape products from 18 to 21. City Administrator Kyle Butterfield said the update to the city code brings Riverton’s regulations in line with those of the state and federal governments.

• Approved on second reading was Ordinance #23-007 which creates the offices of Clerk and Treasurer. Butterfield said while the city has had those positions, their titles were changed over the years. “We’re just bringing them back to reflect their actual work,” he said.

• City Community Development Director Mike Miller than explained that a first reading of Ordinance #23-008 concerning the Riverview Cove Subdivision was necessary to correct a clerical error when that subdivision was annexed into the city. They were brought in with an R-1 Zone, which was never intended. The lots there are bigger and could allow for churches, a school, or duplexes. The zone also allows livestock, so the zoning needed to be changed to R-2A. The city’s Planning Commission earlier approved the change.

• A contract with airport consultant Jviation was approved for $54,972 for a new airport master plan. The city’s share of the cost, which is mostly funded by the FAA, is $13,275.

• Finalized EDGE Funding Agreements were approved. The council earlier approved the grant amounts, but not the official contracts, which specify the money must be used within 18 months. “We want these projects to move forward as quickly as possible,” Butterfield said. The approved allocations are $196,000 for Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery, $30,380 for High Country Fungus, $25,174 for the Riverton Ice Hockey Association and $26,500 for the Golden Buffalo for a total allotment of $278,054.

• Councilors approved the purchase of two new dump trucks each with a snowplow, sander/spreader, Dump Body and Hydraulics. The city “piggybacked” on a bid from the State of Wyoming to obtain the new trucks, which most likely won’t be available until sometime in 2024. Total cost of the equipment is $466,778. The city had budgeted a total of $484,000 for the purchase, and the balance of $17,222 ill be used for the upfit, DOT lighting, two-way radio equipment, decaling the vehicles, and incidental expenses related to installing that equipment. Public Works Director Brian Eggelston said that work would be done in-house.

• In one final action, the councilors approved adding Mia Harris’ name as signatory on city bank accounts and removing, or as Butterfield said, “disenabeled” the name of Kristin Watson, who left the city for a new position in Converse County. All other approved signers will remain in effect.

In Council member Roundtable, member Karla Borders said she was excited to see that a Soap Box Derby has been added to this summer’s Rendezvous celebration;

Councilor Lindsey Cox noted that Riverton is the host site for a regional Little League Baseball tournament coming up on the 11-14th. She said some 14 teams will be coming to Riverton for the event.

Butterfield said there will be a ribbon cutting at the new Itchiban Restaurant this coming Monday.

Mayor Tim Hancock recounted the various meetings and events he had attended since the last meeting, including going to the parade in Lander on the 4th. “Lander is a nice town to visit, but I’m glad I live here,” he said.

The meeting adjourned at 8:14 p.m.