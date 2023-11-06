Monday, November 6, 2023

Riverton Council has Third Reading on Loitering Ordinance Tuesday

The Riverton City Council meets Tuesday night in regular session with the third and final reading on the city’s new loitering ordinance, recommendations on funding from the city’s half=cent economic development tax committee, a lease agreement with Admiral Beverage, a presentation and contract approval from Everbridge for distributing emergency messages, the city’s quarterly fiscal health report and an executive session for real estate. The meeting is a 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at City Hall. Read the agenda below:

 