Riverton City Council Tuesday Heard from Angry Residents

The Riverton City Council heard two hours’ worth of public comment at Tuesday night’s meeting, most of which were not complimentary to the council. Speaker after speaker took the podium to condemn a lack of weed control, a lack of action on providing resources to the Police Department, problems with loitering and disorderly conduct harming businesses by persons using the streets and sides of buildings for restrooms, and such. And then there were the supporters of pickle ball seeking to have their sport recognized with an adequate court in the city. And there is more.

Public comment began with Lori Weber from the United Presbyterian Church, which last month was denied a zoning change which resulted in the sale of the property falling through. “I’m here to urge the council to look into establishing a zone between full residential and full commercial. We’ll not be the only large church that will becoming before you to sell or move,” she said.

Two residents along East Sunset and Moose Drive complained about a neighbor’s property that has a vacant house wide open to the world, trash accumulating, a pasture of weeds and a tree that extends over property lines. The two complained that the street at that location “is out of control” and previous complaints have not been addressed. “We’re getting blown off,” the pair said.

One of the least controversial comments came from Brian Galitz who asked for a special community open meeting to gather input on whether Riverton should transform a little used tennis court at city park into eight pickle ball courts. “We could host pickle ball tournaments then,” Galitz said. It was also noted that there have been requests for a roller derby court and a mini soccer field. City staff will schedule a meeting in the not too distant future.

Residents Discouraged

Natasha Hatfield Peck then approached the microphone and said she was concerned about the health of the community for business. A Realtor, she said she brought a new family into town who opened a business on Main Street. But she also said the community if now facing instances of vandalism, littering, theft, and public intoxication and when the police respond to these calls, it’s people they’ve seen numerous times before. “How discouraging it has to be to pick up the same people over and over again when there are no consequences for their actions, and they are released,” she said. Peck noted that a successful community is a walkable community. “I don’t want a community that stays inside because they are afraid to go out,” she said. “I know that we don’t get change overnight, thank you for what you do.”

A fellow named Ted who is an engineer at Spectrum Cable said he “left a six-figure income to come to Riverton by choice and that he bought a home here off the internet sight unseen and started a business. The point was, he said, that he had handpicked this town to live in and he wanted to support the police because “without safety we don’t have a city.” He also said the officer’s pay disparity “is unbelievable.”

Blaine Stafford’s comment followed. Addressing the council, she said, “You are all reaching into your heart and soul to find ways to help everyone. We had to find a way to remove habitual offenders, the constant stream of no-gooders off our streets, but it’s not working anymore,” She said. “We’re not doing something right as a community. We’re all fighting and mad at everybody.” She said she works at both ends of Main Street. “I take pride where I work. It’s time we all pull back together to be here to thrive for kids and grandkids with parks to be played in and such. The Police are important to all of us. so quit bickering or we won’t get anywhere.”

Silent Depression

Angel Arnold told the council that she was raised in Riverton and that her family loves it here and that she wants her kids to grow up with that small town charm. However, she said, “we have not found that here.” She said she was very angry and disappointed with the proposed raises coming to the RPD. She said she is living in a silent depression. “It is sick that you think that is okay,” she said about the pay raises.

Brett Johnson took the podium after Angel and identified himself as a retired peace officer who now owns a business in town. The 46-year-long Riverton resident said he’s had to “physically remove people” from urinating at and on his business. “This year is worse than I’ve ever seen. When did this become acceptable?” he asked rhetorically. “Why are prosecutors and judges not sending these people to jail? The blame is placed on all of your shoulders,” he said addressing the council. “We have manpower shortages, and some officers are 50-plus reports behind… You should have seen this coming, but it’s fallen on deaf ears. This pay scale does not solve any problems. These men and women do things that no one else wants to or has the guts to do. They know how terrible it is, so they don’t want to do the job and work hard in dangerous and unsafe conditions,” he said.

Jim Cassidy, a business owner on the west side of town, spoke to the council after Johnson and he said the neighboring police force in Lander is paid much better than Riverton. “We can do better. We need to be better.” He also noted that Lander’s call volume is half of what Riverton’s is. “They had 4,793 calls last year, Riverton had 9,250 calls and our officers work the most dangerous streets in Wyoming. Putting a band aid on a gaping chest wound will not help.”

Getting personal

This was when the meeting turned another corner forcing Hancock to pull back on the reigns. Cassidy, who self-identified as a member of the Cherokee Nation, said he took offense at Council Member Kyle Larson’s characterization at the last meeting that the crime and vagrancy in Riverton was coming from the Wind River Reservation. “They are citizens of our town, and you are supposed to represent them as well,” he said. “Your comments furthered the racial divide.”

Hancock said he had his own opinions and he disagreed with comments directed at a council member. “We don’t have to sit here and argue. I appreciate what you’ve said,” Hancock said.

Cassidy agreed to relinquish the podium, but he left with this parting shot: “Wait and see what your citizens will do when they take matters into their own hands.”

Larry Kusel said he wanted to take a different tact with his time. “I think we should go back and explore the powers given away by the city,” he said. “It used to be if you were arrested here, you were jailed here. The city solved its own problem. If the town can’t afford to house them, they run loose to be arrested day after day. Slowly things are given up. You need to figure out how to bring it back and get control of those things again.”

No Transparency

Then it was Karen Johnson’s turn.

Speaking to the city council members, she said, “Our citizens are tired of hearing that we’re hearing you. There’s been no communication. You are not hearing us.”

To that, Mayor Hancock responded by saying we are trying to do things immediately, but it takes time and money. Everybody wants us to do things immediately, they want every street in the city plowed (of snow), they want our officers paid and I can tell you that the police are an essential part of our city. They have gone above and beyond more than at any time in the history of the city,” he said. “The point is, this is the stuff we have been trying to work on immediately, but it does not happen overnight, we all have challenges, we don’t have a building inspector right now… Mr. (Michael) Miller is overworked, Mia Harris is in a new position and Mr. Butterfield has taken on new duties and he’s overworked. We are trying to hire all over the city and doing anything is taking additional time and effort.” Hancock also said, “there are a lot of other problems the city has to deal with. We’re trying to solve the (pay) problem with the officers.”

Johnson said, “There is no excuse for not all of them getting raises or bonuses.” Johnson then alleged that the city officials were not being transparent with the public with how many police officers the city actually has. “The chief said the new officer is the 23rd on the force, but we actually have 10 or 11 running on fumes, one more is leaving, one is on medical leave and that makes eight. Be transparent. It’s not right and you know it is not right.”

At this point, Councilor Larson told Johnson her time was up. “Your time is up,” he repeated.

“I’ve been waiting three weeks to ask these questions,” Johnson said, “You work for us the citizens. I am saddened, angry and disappointed. You will be replaced.”

Carol Harper, who self-identified as a non-enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, stood up and asked for the Community Engagement Committee to be re-established. She also told the council that leaders must be held accountable. “In this vein, people can approach their government here twice a month, the city agendas are posted in advance, the media is here to report, and the meetings are recorded and are on line. Not so with the Tribes, they don’t have what we have in Riverton.”

Andy Anderson said the problem is people not trusting each other.

A man from the Homeowners Association from the Sunridge Estates, first name John, said he “had been threatened with a gun, threatened with machetes,” and “I’m tired of being spit at and cussed out. I’m tired of this. Somebody has to take accountability.”

Finally, Lawrence Myers said he has worked to clean-up and change the atmosphere where his property is located. “It has a bad reputation, but nice families live there. The streets are not plowed unless a school bus gets stuck, the mailboxes were knocked over six months ago and they haven’t been replaced, and there’s a cat (meow) problem there with out of control breeding of cats…”

At this point, Hancock called for a recess before moving on to the regular council meeting agenda. The meeting went a total of four hours and adjourned at 11 p.m.