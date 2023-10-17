Riverton beats up Buffalo, prepares for playoffs

RIVERTON – The Riverton Wolverines (2-5, 2-1) have been celebrating all season long despite their record showing more losses than wins. That’s because they have improved dramatically under new Head Coach Mark Lenhardt, both on offense and defense, but heading into their week seven matchup against Buffalo (5-1, 3-0) they were also celebrating the fact they needed to beat the Bison by 11 points to hold all the cards in the class 3A playoff race.

Senior QB Darrick DeVries and his trusted wide receivers Ty Sheets and Nick McIntosh knew what they needed to do before the game, and they executed it to perfection on their way to a 25-14 victory. But it all started on the first drive, taking the opening kickoff on the Wolverines’ annual Pink Night and driving down the field through the air and on the ground until they had to punt.

But, the Wolverines’ defense also forced a punt and that was when the DeVries-McIntosh connection showed up once again on a huge 25-yard pass play that helped Riverton move up the field after starting within their own eight-yard line. The drive ended with something Riverton fans have seen all year long: a show of toughness by DeVries into the endzone that saw two Buffalos pushed to the ground by the senior QB on a 22-yard run. Quickly, Riverton found themselves up 7-0 after traveling 93 yards in just over four minutes.

Ty Sheets brough down a catch for the Wolverines in the first half against Buffalo Friday.

McIntosh showed his separation skills on their next drive as well, after helping force another punt from the Bison, by getting behind the defense and catching a wide open ball and keeping his legs moving through multiple tackles on his way to a 59-yard play. A trick play that saw three Wolverines touch the ball in the backfield on a double-reverse ended with McIntosh making a long run deep into the redzone, and soon after that the first quarter ended and the Wolverines started the second with a 23-yard field goal that put the home team up 10-0.

Buffalo finally responded on their next drive with some trickery of their own and a lot of running through quarterback Bryce Camino who had a huge kickoff return, eventually helping punch it in from right inside the Wolverines’ five-yard line to make it 10-7. As the lights turned on at Wolverine Stadium the Riverton team continued to get down the field through the arm of DeVries and the hands of McIntosh who topped 100 yards receiving before halfway through the second quarter.

The 10-7 score held until halftime despite some tough runs by Buffalo and some great catches by Riverton, both forcing each other’s offenses to stall when it mattered most. After the Riverton band showed off their skills that they would eventually win a Superior the following day at the State Marching Band Competition, the Buffalo Bison had a huge play from their 39-yard line thanks to Camino’s speed off the reverse handoff. The score was 14-10 within one minute of the third quarter beginning.

Darrick DeVries threw a pass for the Wolverines Friday mnight in Riverton.

Luckily for Riverton, that would be the Bison’s final score of the game and the Wolverines began to pour it on with some big plays of themselves. It didn’t happen right away though as Riverton had to punt before getting the ball back with some sticky defense on the Bison’s quarterback Eli Patterson within his own 10-yard line.

The Wolverines started off with some good field position midway through the third quarter and after driving down to the one-yard line the DeVries-led offense opened up a hole for the quarterback to run in his second touchdown of the game, 17-14. Buffalo moved quickly, hurrying to the line on almost every play, but Riverton held onto some luck on the Friday the 13th game as a holding call saved them from going down 20-17 at the end of the third quarter. Buffalo would eventually end the drive with a missed field goal.

Riverton knew they needed to take up as much time as they could, running a few screen passes and barreling through the line with DeVries and Blake Gantenbein, and after a flea-flicker ended with a pass interference on Buffalo the Wolverines saw the red zone early in the fourth quarter. Then a beautiful touch pass from DeVries to Sheets allowed the Wolverines to smell blood in the water.

DeVries again took his time in the backfield from the five-yard line, waiting for the holes to open and finding another score with 5:42 to go in the game. The two-point conversion to Sheets was successful over the Bisons’ outstretched hands in the corner of the endzone, 25-14. That score held thanks to a tough defensive pursuit from the Wolverines’ line and the game ended with an 11-point victory, exactly what Riverton needed to control their destiny as the one seed in the 3A playoffs.

“We won with our defense tonight and that’s what we’ve got to start doing around here,” Coach Lenhardt said after the game. “I’m so proud of the kids [and] the way we played physically … We don’t just want to tackle, it’s time to start hitting guys and we hit tonight. I feel like we outplayed them up front and we hit their guys tonight.”

McIntosh not only helped win the game, but he also finished the game as the Wolverines’ leading receiver in yards gained, something that Coach Lenhardt knew he could do heading into this season.

“Nick’s had a great season and he’s one of the coolest and strangest kids I’ve ever coached, and I mean that in the right way,” Coach Lenhardt joked. “He just stays the same, he doesn’t change but I’m just so proud.”

Up next, the Wolverines need to hold off Worland at home to finish out the season if they want to enter the postseason as the one seed in the 3A East despite having fewer wins than Buffalo or Douglas. For more information on the playoff seeding be sure to read page B5 of the Fremont County Sports section.

BY: Shawn O’Brate / ALL PHOTOS BY CARL COTE