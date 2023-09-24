April 30, 1953 – September 20, 2023

Graveside services for Richard “Dick” William Stork, 70, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 25, 2023 at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Big Horn Enterprises in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.

Mr. Stork passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

Richard was born on April 30, 1953, son of William N. and Ingebjorg (Aspli) Stork in Riverton, Wyoming. He was raised in the Riverton United Methodist Church.

Dick grew up in Riverton but also spent time living at the Wyoming State Training School in Lander, Wyoming as well as Thermopolis, Wyoming.

From and early age, Dick had quite the sense of humor and enjoyed teasing those he liked. He and his sister fondly spent many days fishing on Jackson Lake. The two of them always liked to make it a competition on who could out-fish the other. Richard passionately loved listening to country western music, especially Buck Owens. He also enjoyed watching old reruns of Gun Smoke and The Andy Griffith Show.

Survivors include his sister, Karen Albrandt of Shoshoni, WY; brother-in-law, Victor Albrandt of Riverton, WY; cousins, Marilyn Novotny, Nancy Novotny, Susan Breeden and their families; his Big Horn Enterprises family and numerous friends who he considered family as well as extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ingebjorg Stork; brother-in-law, Gary Albrandt; grandparents, Oscar and Dorthea Aspli and Grant and Beatrice Stork; several uncles, aunts and cousins.

