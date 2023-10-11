Reward Offered for equipment vandalism near Sweetwater Station

The Bureau of Land Management continues to investigate the vandalism of a road grader near the Sweetwater Station intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Wyoming Highway 135. A reward of $1,000 is offered by the BLM for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people involved in the crime.

The vandalism occurred over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The glass was shot out of the parked grader, along with additional damage.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact BLM law enforcement at (406) 896-5150 or (307) 347-5124.