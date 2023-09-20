Restaurant Liquor License Awarded to a new Mexican Bar and Grill

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night unanimously awarded a conditional restaurant liquor license to a new business that will located at 616 North Sixth, the former location of Wyoming Smokehouse, and before that, a drive-through cleaners.

The application of El Vaquero Mexican Bar and Grill was approved conditionally with some final paperwork and a sign off from the Wyoming Department of Health yet to come. The restaurant is waiting on some equipment before the health department can do its inspection. A public hearing on the application drew no comments. Realtor George Piplica, representing the restaurant, said the intention of the new business is to be open seven days a week. “Their dining room can seat 60 people and they anticipate having at least six employees, including wait staff, cooks and host.”

Piplica said said the company has been in the restaurant business for some 20-30 years and operates the Los Cabos Restaurant at the site of the former A&W on the town’s south side, plus other restaurants across the state.

Councilor Mike Bailey was happy with the new business, saying “we definately have a need for more restaurants in town.”