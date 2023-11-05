Reservation Veterans Presented the Colors at Denver Nuggets Game Saturday

By Inez Sanchezolmos, for WyoToday.com

Four Native American women veterans were asked to bring in the colors at the Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls game on Nov 4th for Native American Heritage Month. They were: Retired U.S. Navy Inez Sanchezolmos, Northern Arapaho, Retired U.S. Army Arlena Willis, Apsaalooke (Crow) tribe, U.S. Army veteran Jude Black, Northern Arapaho, and U.S. Navy veteran Ashley Hammock, Crow tribe.

The National anthem was sung by LeAnne Brady in both English and her native language Arikira Sahnish. There were also Native authors, artists, and some performing dancers from the Wind River Reservation who participated in the halftime show as well. Red Cloud Indian school from the Pine Ridge reservation was also in attendance.