Rendezvous Balloon Rally, No. 43, Underway

The sky was clear, the wind was minimal, the temperature was good and soon the sky was filled with balloons as the 43rd annual Riverton Hot Air Balloon Rally lifted off Friday morning. A day earlier, six ambitious aeronauts decided to get a preview of the local terrain and they sailed aloft.

“We had some pilots come in early and they wanted to do what they do, and that is fly, so they had the launch field all to themselves,” said Pat Newlin, President of the Riverton Balloon Club.

The balloons, 22 in total including the special shape Humpty Dumpty, will soar into the air Saturday morning. Conditions are supposed to be good for the Saturday launch, as well.

Photos by Ernie Over