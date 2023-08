Cool and unsettled, with periodic showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The heaviest rainfall mainly stays west of the Divide, with isolated areas of higher amounts still possible elsewhere. Some storms may produce small hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy downpours. Today’s high temperatures in the mid-70s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, the mid to upper 60s for Lander and Jeffrey City and around 60 for Dubois.