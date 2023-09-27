Related to Someone Famous? Don’t know? Here’s where to find out

Have you ever wondered if you are related to someone famous? Do you have a family member that no one talks about? Wyoming State Archives processing archivist and genealogical research enthusiast Robin Everett will host a virtual demonstration on how to find those, “Skeletons in the Closet: Genealogy Research in the State Archives,” on Tuesday, October 3, at noon. Everett will tell stories and share tips on using the State Archives resources to uncover those skeletons in the closet and more about your family’s history.

Robin Everett is native Wyomingite from Wheatland. She lived in Colorado for 30 years and worked for AT&T for 26 years before retiring in 2001. Everett began her career at the Wyoming State Archives shortly thereafter starting as microfilm technician, then receptionist, and finally processing archivist in 2009. Everett has been conducting family history and genealogical research since the 1970s.

This is the first of many free, public events offered by the Wyoming State Archives in honor of Archives Month in October. Participants have the option to participate in-person or join us online by registering through our Eventbrite page, https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/wyoming-state-archives-speaker-series-834529. The full schedule of Wyoming State Archives events can be viewed on their calendar at https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/events.

Other upcoming lunchtime talks include “Happy Electronic Records Day: Let’s Talk Digital” with Cindy Brown and Dinah Miles. Cindy Brown, digital archivist for the Wyoming State Archives, and Dinah Miles, digital archivist for the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming, presentation will be held virtually on October 10 at noon. On October 31st, Jordan Meyerl will host a virtual presentation, “Something Strange in the Archives: Call the Roving Archivist” at noon.

Our speaker series evening talks this month include a panel of three historians, D. Claudia Thompson, Larry Ball, and John Davis, to discuss Tom Horn and his legacy. This discussion will be moderated by historian Rick Ewig and held on Thursday, October 12, 2023, 7 p.m. at the Laramie County Public Library Cottonwood Room and online.

On Monday, October 30, Governor Dave Freudenthal will talk about his book, “Wyoming: The Paradox of Plenty, The Allure and Risk of a Mineral Economy.” This will be a hybrid online and in-person event at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Auditorium located in the extension of the Wyoming State Capitol Complex, 200 W 24th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Wyoming/American Archives Month, celebrated each October, celebrates the work of archives and archivists across the nation to collect, preserve, and provide access to our shared documentary history. Celebrated every October since 2001, Family History Month brings opportunities to improve your genealogy skills, find out about new resources, and meet others who share your passion for the past. Electronic Records Day, observed each October 10 as a nod to binary code (1010), is a day dedicated to creating awareness of the importance of electronic records and their management.

The Wyoming State Archives collects, manages, and preserves Wyoming state public records that have long-term administrative, legal, and historical value. These records document the history of our state and the activities of Wyoming Government offices. The Archives also collects non-government records that contribute to the understanding of the state’s history.

For more information, contact Sara Davis, Wyoming State Archivist, at wyarchive@wyo.gov or call the WSA at 307-777-7826. The Wyoming State Archives is accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. If you require special assistance, please contact the Wyoming State Archives at 307-777-7826.