Registration Now Open for Plein Air in the Parks at Curt Gowdy

Registration is now open for Plein Air in the Parks, to be held at Curt Gowdy State Park, Sept. 13-17.

Plein Air in the Parks is a collaborative weekend event presented this year by Wyoming State Parks, the Wyoming Arts Council, the Cheyenne Artists Guild.

This annual painting and drawing competition pairs talented artists with beautiful locations, and offers cash prizes to top participants. Registration for youth and adult categories is now open and available online.

To register, visit:https://2023pleinairintheparks.eventbrite.com. Early bird pricing is available through Aug. 31.

Early bird registration is $35 for artists. Regular and walk up registration will be $50. A reduced rate for college students is available for $15 and a youth division rate for those under the age of 18 is available for $5. Those participating in the Youth and Teen Divisions can begin working Sept. 1 and can drop off work to be included in the show and sale at the Visitor Center at any time throughout the month prior to the drop off deadline on September 17.

Artists will have the option of selling pieces produced during the event at the concluding reception and art show. The competition will be judged anonymously. The Best in Show Cash Award will be $1,000, while 2nd and 3rd place prizes go for $500 and $250, respectively. The public is invited to attend a reception on the Sunday of each event and cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award, a $250 cash award, and to purchase artwork produced during the event. Youth categories will be judged separately and also include cash awards.

For full rules and regulations, visit wyoarts.state.wy.us/wac-program/plein-air.