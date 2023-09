Funeral services for Reginald Paul Shakespeare, 59, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall. Interment will follow at Shakespeare Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 4:00 p.m., Friday, September 15, 2023 at Bernita Cowboy’s residence, 458 Plunkett Road.

Mr. Shakespeare passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023 in Loveland, Colorado.

Reggie was born on March 14, 1964, son of George M. Shakespeare and Margaret Goggles in Lander, Wyoming. He was given his Indian name, Eagle Walking.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Services are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.

A complete obituary will be published soon.