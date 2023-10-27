Recreation in Riverton Parks Meeting drew big audience

Some three dozen people turned out Wednesday evening at Riverton City Hall to hear an update on possible plans for recreation enhancements at both Sunset and City Park. Public Works Director Brian Eggleston presented large maps of both parks, with a few suggested improvements. He asked the attendees to place sticky notes on each map with their suggestions for new features. At Sunset Park, two mini-soccer fields were proposed to be located where the present tennis courts are at, and at City Park, in the Southwest Corner adjacent to the skateboard park, eight pickle ball courts and new parking spots are proposed. But that’s not the last word.

Folks attending the meeting spoke in favor of not only pickle ball, but also a place for roller derby, regular tennis and youth soccer.

“It takes a lot of time to get money together to do some of these things,” Eggleston told the gathering, “We want a plan in place so we are not piecemealing things.”

In addition the maps on several tables at the meeting, Eggelston said a survey is open on the city’s website for public opinion. “You can link there to leave your comments.” Go to (https://www.rivertonwy.gov/departments/public_works/operations_division/2023ParksSurvey.php) to take the survey.

When the meeting was opened up for questions, several hands shot up. The first was not a true question, but a comment. “There are no city tennis courts that are playable right for for tennis players in town,” one woman said. “We are hoping to have improved courts at Sunset Park. Right now we have to go to the CWC or the high school courts, but they are usually locked.”

Eggleston said he would investigate the cost of resurfacing those courts.

Another audience member said a bigger shelter at Sunset Park was needed for people to rent “for things like wedding receptions.” At that point Gary Burnette, representing the Riverton Lions Club, said the club has taken it upon itself to construct a new restroom near the current shelter. “The Riverton Lions Shelter has been in place 20 years now, and there have been requests for restrooms nearby,” he said. “We’re planning a single multi-use restroom which would be easy to maintain, but we need all the help we can get.” He did say that “R” Recreation had contributed some money to that project and that Wind River Job Corps has offered help to put in needed infrastructure. “That would be good training for the students there,” he said.

One member of the audience stood up, faced the crowd and suggested that all of the groups with suggested projects get together to work and fundraise together, rather than each trying to go it on their own.

Egglestone praised that idea and said that was part of the purpose for the meeting to get folks together with common interests. “We want to reach as many people as we can so we go into this improvement phase with our eyes wide open,” he said.

It was noted by one audience member that the pickle ball courts recently opened in Lander at the high school there cost about $40,000 and included some moveable nets so the court could also be used for tennis. “Those Lander courts are used morning and night.” She said.

Eggleston noted that the city of Riverton has lots of parks, “lots of open space for recreation,” but he also said the city “doesn’t want to dump any money into anything that won’t be used.”

He noted that there are many grant programs “out there” that would help build new recreational faclities

The public works director said when all the comments and survey results are reviewed there would be another meting to discuss the results and a possible plan of action.