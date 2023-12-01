Record snows leave Lander roads icy

By Marit Gookin, Staff Writer

There were record snows over the Thanksgiving holiday; although a storm had been predicted, people were not necessarily prepared for the amount of snow that actually fell.

“We got hit with a lot more snow than was projected,” explained City of Lander Public Works Director Lance Hopkin to the city council at its meeting this past Tuesday. Based on the forecast, Hopkin and his team anticipated around eight inches of snow; instead, the valley got 28 inches, he said. In addition, leading up to the storm temperatures remained fairly warm. The initial hours of snow were warm and wet, with snow melting as it hit the roads and sidewalks around Lander – creating a significant layer of ice underneath the snow as temperatures started to drop. “All the ice has been difficult for us in this storm,” he added.

The National Weather Service (NWS) began seeing hints of the storm over a week out, noted NWS meteorologist Celia Hensley, and by last weekend had realized it would be significant.

“We had a high pressure area that sat over Wyoming … the warm, dry air below kept temperatures 10, 15, 20 degrees above normal for much of last week,” Hensley commented. “Then a cold front from Canada combined with a Pacific low-pressure system” and the cold air moving down from Canada and the moist air moving inland combined, resulting in snow. “It caused a perfect set-up for heavy snow across much of the state. However, our little basin here kind of got the worst of it.”

NWS was able to use instruments such as radar to watch these systems approaching, and it began putting out notices of a likely storm, trying to raise awareness. Lander may have been caught a little off-guard by the amount of snow it received, but these efforts did mean that snow plow drivers were aware of the approaching storm and were prepared to have to go to work once it hit.

“Our guys were grateful that they got to spend most of Thanksgiving with their families,” Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) District 5 Public Relations Specialist Cody Beers remarked. “Friday was a regular workday for us, and our guys were out there battling the storm … Our response to the storm has been exemplary.” Despite heavy, wet snows in Lander and Riverton, he added, once you were beyond the Wind River Basin things were a different story; up on South Pass, there was virtually no snow past the Rock Shop, and there was also very little snow on Beaver Rim. “The snow was really centered on this valley, and poor Casper … We were the epicenter of this storm.”

In addition to the storm predicted by observing approaching weather systems, Hensley added, an easterly wind flow combined with other factors resulted in a harder-to-predict phenomenon, a band of heavy snow forming over a particular location. In this case, that band of heavier snow formed over the Wind River Basin.

The city of Lander prioritizes certain streets and routes – emergency routes, school zones, and high-traffic areas. It recently published a map showing which streets it prioritizes plowing, in what order, on its Facebook page; as of Friday morning, this post had received 164 comments and had been shared 32 times.