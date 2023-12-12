Recent Sentencings in U.S. Attorney’s Office for District of Wyoming

Child Pornography

Daniel Gumm, age 35, of Laramie, Wyoming, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography. According to court documents, on Dec. 27, 2022, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children received information that a user of Kik Messenger was in possession of suspected child pornography. An agent with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force traced the email and Verizon IP addresses to Gumm and subsequently found child pornography on his devices. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Nov. 30 in Casper.

Firearms Offenses

Justin Taylor Clayburn, age 48, of Laramie, Wyoming, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for making false statements to acquire a firearm. Carl Everette Holaday, age 46, of Laramie, Wyoming was sentenced to 18 months for false statements to acquire a firearm and the straw purchase of a firearm for Clayburn. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentences on Nov. 29 in Casper.

According to court documents, agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) discovered multiple firearms and ammunition in Clayburn’s residence during the investigation of another crime. Clayburn is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agents traced the purchase of firearms found in Clayburn’s residence to Holaday. Clayburn and Holiday were indicted in May and each pled guilty in September. This crime was investigated by DCI and ATF. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom.

Drug Trafficking

Shelby Toby Girten, age 27, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment for distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents, Cheyenne Police Department officers and a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force officer initiated an investigation of a suspected drug overdose and death on Feb. 6. Through the course of the investigation, officers tracked the purchase of fentanyl back to Girten. During an interview, Girten admitted to selling fentanyl pills to the victim. This crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the DEA. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal imposed the sentence, which included $500 in community restitution, on Nov. 30.

Domestic Violence

Anthony Flores, age 29, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison after he waived indictment and plead guilty to domestic violence. According to court documents, on May 24, Yellowstone dispatch received a call of domestic violence at the Bitterroot dorm in the Old Faithful District of Yellowstone National Park. Interviews with the victim alleged prolonged domestic violence, including bodily injury and strangulation/suffocation. The victim had wounds consistent with the reported assault. This case was prosecuted by Z. Seth Griswold. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal imposed the sentence on Nov. 30 in Cheyenne.

Illegal Re-entry of a Previously Deported Alien

Jose Alonso Bedolla-Vasquez, age 32 of Wilson, Wyoming, was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. The defendant has been in federal custody for approximately six months and will be deported to Mexico. According to court documents, the defendant was born in Tlaxcala, Mexico, and is a citizen of Mexico. On Jan. 28, Bedolla-Vasquez was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol in Teton County for driving under the influence of alcohol. He admitted to being a citizen of Mexico and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement verified that he had been previously deported four separate times. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Nov. 27.

