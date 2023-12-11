RECDA to review property tax distribution at next meeting Dec. 13

The Riverton Economic and Community Development organization will be holding its December meeting this December 13th at 7am at the Riverton Holiday Inn. The agenda includes discussion on end of year economic development items so if you have anything that would benefit RECDA, please bring any germane information. Additionally, the group will be discussing property tax and Jeff Martin (or someone from the Property Tax Initiative) will be joining us to discuss their initiative. Below is how Fremont County property taxes are distributed.