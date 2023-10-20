Feb 17, 1943 – Oct 17, 2023

Raymond P. Underwood, 80, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. A rosary will be held at Arapaho School on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 6:00 pm followed by the wake at 33 Great Plains Loop in Arapahoe. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Church, Ethete, burial will be at Friday Cemetery.

Raymond Peter Underwood was born on February 17, 1943 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming to Louis and Christina (Pine) Underwood. He was given his Native American name of Kookutee’niiseebei’ be meaning “He Owns Pinto horses”. Raymond grew up in Mill Creek and Ethete being raised by his aunt, Josephine and uncle, Elk Redman, after his parents passed away. He graduated from Lander Valley High School with the class of 1961 and attended trade school at Haskell University in Lawrence, Kansas.

Raymond was a licensed plumber. He worked as a plumber for the Northern Arapaho Tribal Housing for over 10 years, Indian Health Service for 10 years and for the last 15 years he taught the Arapaho Language at the Arapahoe School and Wind River Tribal College.

He loved teaching the Arapaho Language, Raymond was a fluent Arapaho speaker.

Raymond enjoyed team roping, traveling to rodeos, being a cowboy working on the Arapaho Ranch. But he loved teaching the Arapaho Language. He loved the mountains and guided often with his brother, Vincent, for hunting and fishing trips.

Raymond was a member of the Council of Elders, consultant for Northern Arapaho Tribe and the Wind River Tribal College, member of Board of Commissioners –Northern Arapaho Tribal Housing, and advocate for Language Revitalization.

He is survived by his son, Eric Underwood; daughter, Veronica Miller; brothers, Alfred Redman, Marty Underwood, Jerome Underwood, Wayne Arthur, Sr., and Floyd Willow; sisters, Alvena Oldman, Anita Hungary, Jody Underwood, Patricia Underwood, Karen Trosper, Kay Underwood, Alicia Underwood, Marian Scott, Joanne Arthur, Gerri Underwood, Lucy Willow, Matilda Bushyhead, Audrey Underwood, and Rebecca Miller; brothers, Vincent Underwood, Edward Underwood, Big Rock Shakespeare, and Vincent Redman; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Christina Underwood; wife, Joyce Underwood; sons, Rod Underwood, Mike Duran, and Adrian C’Bearing; daughter, Diane Underwood; sisters, Lucy Willow and Matilda Bushyhead; and brothers, Big Rock Shakespeare and Vincent Redman.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com