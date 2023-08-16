Rams seniors set on state championship in Trembly’s final season on sidelines

DUBOIS – It’s been well known around Dubois and the football world around Fremont County that Rams Head Coach David Trembly will be coaching his final season after 15 years on the sidelines in Dubois blue. Obviously, this news isn’t surprising since his son Wyatt is a senior and our previous story about Coach Trembly and the Rams was smack dab on the front just 10 days ago.
But, with the knowledge that their longtime coach is gone after (hopefully) 11 games, it has had time to sink in with his team and the squad that will be representing the Rams and the town starting in one week. Not only that, they will be proudly wearing the blue-and-white jerseys on the Rams’ old field behind the Jackalope Travel Shop.
“It’s kind of cool that we’re going to finish out Coach Trembly’s career on this old field,” Dubois senior Kaleb Gleim said before their first practice on Monday. “This old field’s got a lot of history and it’s definitely a lot better in terms of grass and wind up here.”
Gleim isn’t the only senior on the team that’s had plenty of time to bond with Coach Trembly though. In fact, many of the six seniors on the Rams’ team this season have played under Trembly since they were in the sixth grade.
“It’s pretty crazy. We’ve had a good ride with all these boys,” said Trembly, the team’s leading rusher. “I’ve been playing with them my whole life really and, I mean it’s kind of sad but we’ve had a good run and I just want to end it well with the guys I’ve been playing with forever and for dad.”
“Man, since the sixth grade … it’s kind of sad it’s going to be our last year with him and with the boys but I hope we’re going to make it a great year to finish everything,” senior Hayden Howard said.
“It’s been awesome. I love Coach Trembly,” senior Jonah Oard said. “He shows us love but at the same time he shows us we need to work hard or he’s going to get at us. He’s a great coach. I wouldn’t rather play under anybody else or with anyone else.”
One of the biggest differences between Coach Trembly’s previous teams and this year’s team is the rise of their new quarterback, Siler Hess. Hess knows that this year the lights will be on him under center, as well as on his coach, but the Rams’ track and field star seems poised to take on the challenge.
“It’s kind of a lot of pressure honestly,” Hess joked at practice. “I just have to work on my confidence a little but other than that I’m ready to go.”
Despite his own words, Hess’ teammates believe in the junior QB and they were vocal about it before their first padded practice.
“I think he’s going to step up and do a good job,” Gleim said.
“Absolutely, I think he can do it,” Howard added.
The Rams’ first game this season takes place on Friday, September 1, at Hulett with their first home game coming against Encampment on Saturday, September 16. Dubois will also be featured on WyoToday’s Fremont County Game of the Week broadcasts during their home games on Friday, September 29, versus Meeteetse and their season finale against Burlington on October 21.
BY: Shawn O’Brate