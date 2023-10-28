Rams, Cougars advance to State Semi-Finals; Riverton’s season comes to an end

The Dubois Rams and the Wind River Cougars advanced to the Wyoming State High School Semi-Finals in action Friday night while the Riverton Wolverines stumbled against Evanston, ending their best season in years.

At Kaycee, the Rams offense was on the mark with big 17 point victory over the Buckaroos and will now be on the road for the Semi’s down in Baggs to face top-rated Little Snake Riverton this coming weekend.

At Pavillion, five Cougars found the end zone on snowy Leroy Sinner Field in Wind River’s 68 to 6 whipping of Lusk. Cooper Frederick lead the way with five touchdowns, Chris Burk added a pair of scores and one touchdown each went to Brayden Tatro, Jacob Hardcastle, and Blake Snyder.

(3S) Dubois 59 (2N) Kaycee 32. Next game at Little Snake River

(1W) Wind River 68 (4E) Lusk 6. Next game at Pavillion against Southeast at 1 p.m. Saturday.

(4W) Evanston 28 (1E) Riverton 7. Riverton’s season came to an end.

All the playoff scores below from Wyotoday.com and Wyopreps.com

(1S) Little Snake River 74 (4N) Hulett 20

(3S) Dubois 59 (2N) Kaycee 32

(2S) Encampment 60 (3N) Meeteetse 20

(1N) Burlington 64 (4S) Farson-Eden 20

CLASS 1A-9 MAN :

(1W) Wind River 68 (4E) Lusk 6

(2E) Southeast 50 (3W) Riverside 20

(2W) Big Piney 28 (3E) Pine Bluffs 14

(1E) Lingle-Ft. Laramie 21 (4W) Rocky Mountain 14

CLASS 2A :

(1W) Mountain View 41 (4E) Wheatland 6

(2E) Torrington 21 (3W) Cokeville 14

(2W) Lyman 14 (3E) Tongue River 13

(1E) Big Horn 49 (4W) Lovell 28

CLASS 3A :

(1W) Star Valley 62 (4E) Worland 0

(2E) Buffalo 35 (3W) Powell 21

(1W) Cody 42 (3E) Douglas 14

(4W) Evanston 28 (1E) Riverton 7

CLASS 4A :

(1) Sheridan 59 (8) Kelly Walsh 0

(5) Thunder Basin 40 (4) Campbell County 12

(3) Natrona County 14 (6) Cheyenne Central 3

(2) Cheyenne East 42 (7) Rock Springs 14