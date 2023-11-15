No services will be held for Ramona “Mona” Rhea Berkley, 63, who passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place.

Mona was born on January 7, 1960, daughter of Robert F. and Roxanna (Adkison) Bland in Louisiana, Missouri. She grew up in Louisiana, and Missouri but later graduated from Rock Springs High School.

She enjoyed hanging out with her friends and gambling.

Survivors include her sons, Jeremy (Laura) Berkley and Boby Berkley all of Grand Junction, Colorado; brothers, Ronald (Vicki) Sanderson of Missouri and Robert (Alison) Bland, Jr. of Riverton; sisters, Robin Sanderson of Missouri, Rowena (Butch) Bland of Riverton, WY, Rita Bland of Missouri and Rena Jo (Buddy) Elliott of Missouri; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Roxanna Adkison; father, Robert Bland; brother, Donald Sanderson.

