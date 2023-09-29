Public Surveys Planned on the Shoshone National Forest

The public will encounter contract employees working on the Shoshone National Forest in developed and dispersed recreation sites and along national forest system roads. They will be out in all types of weather conditions, wearing reflective vests and be near a sign that says, “Traffic Survey Ahead”.

The National Visitor Use Monitoring (NVUM) survey is being conducted on the Shoshone National Forest beginning in October of 2023 and will go through Sept 30, 2024. The information gathered is useful for forest planning as well as local community tourism planning. It provides National Forest managers with an estimate of how many people recreate on the National Forest, what activities they engage in while there and how satisfied people were with their visit. Economic impact to the local economy is also captured in the survey.

The survey gathers basic visitor information. Surveys are voluntary and all responses are confidential; names are not included. Interviews last about 10 minutes. Questions asked include: where you recreated on the Forest, how many people traveled with you, how long you were on the Forest, what other recreation sites you visited while on the Forest, and how satisfied you are with the facilities and services provided. About a third of the visitors will be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip.

“Although the survey is entirely voluntary, participation is extremely important so we can assess visitor experiences on the Forest and strive to make it a better place to visit,” said Paul Rau, Forest Recreation Program Manager of the Shoshone National Forest. “We would appreciate it if visitors would take a moment to participate and answer a few questions. It’s important for interviewers to talk with local visitors, as well as out-of-area visitors, so everyone is represented in the study.” Information about the National Visitor Use Monitoring program can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/about-agency/nvum.