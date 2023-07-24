Public Meeting Set on Lander’s Water, Sewer Improvement Projects

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has announced the City of Lander has scheduled a public meeting on August 8, 2023, 6 p.m, at City Hall to allow residents to review and comment on a number of water and sewer projects. Included are projects on the following streets: Fifth, Baldwin Creek, Buena Vista, Cascade, Dillion Vista, First Street, Fremont Street, McFarlane Drive, plus the Headworks Structure for a sewer lagoon, and complete water meter replacement program for entire city. These projects are part of the strategic planning for the City of Lander to repair failing water & sewer lines.

At the meeting, the City of Lander will present the preliminary design of the proposed projects and will discuss the estimated cost of the improvements and the plan for funding the improvements.

Based on current cost estimates, the City plans to borrow $45 million over a period of five years from the Wyoming Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund administered by the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments. As reported earlier, increased user fees will repay these loans. The average rate increase is estimated to be $3.55/month on the base amount per user to repay the loan annually. The City will increase their rates by 7% for water and 5% for sewer annually for nine years. Loan terms will be a quarter percent interest rate and 20 year loan terms.