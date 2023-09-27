Public Input Sought on Proposed new State Historic Site

Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails is seeking public input on inclusion of the High Plains Arboretum as a State Historic Site.

Please join State Parks at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens for an open house from 10 am-1 pm on Tuesday, October 3. The public will be invited to review a map of the proposed State Historic Site and to provide their thoughts on the proposal.

Located off of Roundtop Road, the former Cheyenne Horticultural Field Station was founded in 1928 by the United States Department of Agriculture on 2,140 acres of land owned by the City of Cheyenne and leased to the USDA. Buildings on the Station were designed by prominent Cheyenne architect William Dubois, and the Civilian Conservation Corps developed many features of the station in the 1930s. The Station was essential for research and development of hardy trees, shrubs, fruits, and vegetables. Plant varieties and shelterbelt research from this time impacted communities and ranches locally, regionally, nationally, and even internationally.

In 1974, the mission of the Station changed from horticultural research to livestock grazing management, mined land reclamation, and water conservation research. Critical agricultural research at the site continues to have wide-reaching impacts.

In the spring of 2023, the City of Cheyenne requested that Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails evaluate the potential to operate the site as a State Historic Site. At the September 25, 2023, City Council meeting, Cheyenne showed their support for the project with a Resolution that can be viewed here.

As part of this evaluation, Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails is looking at operating 877 acres of the historic USDA Field Station footprint and City of Cheyenne property. As part of the 877 acres of infrastructure, roads and fences, the site includes cultural resources that tell a complete story of the landscape.

Water treatment plant resources on Round Top Hill

Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) resources, such as stone terraces, Round Top camp area, and many other features on site.

Much of the footprint of the original USDA Horticultural Field Station including the headhouse, greenhouse and foundations, and lath house, the former soils lab and four houses, along with irrigation infrastructure, parade ground, and historic planting grounds.

Arboretum and living collection of historic trees.

Operating the site as a State Historic Site would allow for continued use of the property by key partners like the City of Cheyenne, the USDA, the National Cemetery, and the Girl Scouts.

For more information, or to provide input on the project, please contact District Manager Christina Bird at 307-631-1110, or Christina.Bird@wyo.gov, or Planning Manager Carly-Ann Carruthers at 307-777-6968, or CarlyAnn.Carruthers@wyo.gov.