Public Hearing set at Lander Council on $45-Million Water and Sewer Loans

The Lander City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. with a public hearing on the top of the agenda. The hearing will be on the city’s proposed submission of an application for $45-million for water and sewer projects before the State Loan and Investment Board. The city, according to Mayor Monte Richardson, has ten “shovel ready” projects just waiting for funding. The loan, as explained earlier by the council, would be repaid with a seven percent increase in the city’s water and sewer rates.

See the link for the full agenda below:

Amended Regular City Council Meeting Packet Document (1)