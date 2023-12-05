Preview: Lander Valley Tigers Teams are both Young; Need Experience

Lander Valley’s Tiger Boys and Girls Team have been on the practice floor for nine days now honing up their strategies for the season which begins Thursday at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse with their first set of games in the annual Strannigan Classic. The Classic honors the memory of long-time Riverton Boys Coach Bill Strannigan and is staged in both cities. Lander’s games, however, will be held at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse in Tiger town.

Lady Tigers:

Lander’s Lady Tigers have a new coach this year, their third in the past three years in the person of former LVHS Boys Assistant Drew Powell. He said he is looking forward to the Strannigan Classic games to find out what his team’s strengths and weaknesses are. “There are some good athletes in the gym and our best attributes are they are playing hard. We still need to get in shape a little bit and learn to play together a little bit and we’re getting better slowly, and we really don’t need to be good until the regional and state tournaments at the end of the season,” he said, “That’s when we need to be cohesive as a unit and we’ll get there, it’ll just take some time. “

Powell said he has five seniors, two juniors and nine sophomores out right now and it’s just a competition now to see who makes the team and who really steps up during the season to see who makes the big plays and starts taking those spots. We have three really tough competitors this week in Powell, Star Valley and Cheyenne East. It’ll be a good challenge for us.”

Lander’s teams will face the Powell Panthers at 6 p.m. for the Girls and 7:30 p.m. for the Boys Thursday at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse in Lander.

The Tigers:

Coach Stu Mullins of the Boys team said the 2023-24 Tigers will be smaller but faster and will start the season with a tough defense. “We’ll be pressing a lot and stress defense as we have a young team this year,” he said. The Tiger’s biggest and tallest returner is Bennett Washburn who scored at a six point per game clip last season with an average of four rebounds a game. We’ll also have returners Parker Sixby who scored 4 pts a game last reason along with Brooklyn John who had good floor time. Missing from the lineup this year is the Tiger’s big man Brennon Stauffenberg, plus 3-point shooter Kaison McClung and floor leader Abe Lopez, who together scored an average of 28 points a game and who all have graduated. “We’ll need to replace that scoring,” he said. “We’ll know where we are at the end of the Strannigan. Powell looks to be one of the top teams in the state as they have all of their top players back, so our opener will be tough.”

The Tigers finished last season at 13-7.

The Tiger Boys and Girls games will be broadcast on WyoTodayRadio’s KFCW, 93.1 all season long and on WyoToday’s YouTube channel.