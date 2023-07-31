Popo Agie Trash Cleaned gathered 1,000 Pounds of Garbage

The Healthy Rivers Initiative hosted a Middle Popo Agie River cleanup in mid July. The event was a huge success and over 1,000 pounds of garbage was picked up from the river and City Park area. Materials and dump trailers were provided by the City of Lander Parks and Recreation department. Volunteers worked in four different river sections.

Section one and City Park were cleaned with coordination and help from the International Climbers Festival and their attendees. The other three sections spanned from the Barney Trail walking path to the new Popo Agie River Park. These sections were cleaned by the Willow Creek Livewires 4-H Club, family, and friends. Over 30 volunteers came together and worked on this project. Amanda Small, Healthy Rivers Initiative Coordinator, said,

“The impact these 30 volunteers made was significant. Having a clean watershed is important to our community and projects of this scale and impact can only happen through the graciousness of volunteers,” said Amanda Small, Healthy Rivers Initiative Coordinator. “We look forward to working with more volunteer groups in the future.”

The goal of the Healthy Rivers Initiative is to build a working group that will help strategize and build upon past efforts while working towards the long term solution of improving our water quality and quantity. To learn more about the Healthy Rivers Initiative, visit: https://sites.google.com/view/popoagieconservationdistrict/water/healthy-rivers-initiative