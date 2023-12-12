Pokes in the Pros: Week 14: Granderson had good day against Carolina

Any number of statistics are recorded during a National Football League game. From tackles to completions to quarterback hits, many things are documented in 60 minutes of football action.



Carl Granderson has put his name into many different statistical categories this season for New Orleans. That was no different Sunday when the former University of Wyoming student-athlete enjoyed a strong game against Carolina.

Granderson logged five tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one quarterback hit in a 28-6 victory. For the season, he owns 62 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, one pass defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for 6-7 New Orleans.



Granderson wasn’t the only former Wyoming football player making headlines for his professional franchise. Below is a list of the Pokes and how they did in Week 14.



Logan Wilson , Cincinnati Bengals



Wilson registered a very strong game in the Bengals’ 34-14 victory over Indianapolis. He boasted 10 tackles and one pass defended.



For the season, Wilson has 107 tackles – which ranks 15th in the league – four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three interceptions, seven passes defended and three quarterback hits for 7-6 Cincinnati.



The Bengals host Minnesota in Week 15.



Josh Allen , Buffalo Bills



Allen had a gritty game in the Bills’ 20-17 win at Kansas City. He was 23-for-42 for 233 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Allen also ran it 10 times totaling 32 yards with one score.



For the season, he is 318-for-475 for 3,447 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 picks. Allen has added 374 yards on 72 carries with 10 scores for 7-6 Buffalo.



The Bills host Dallas in Week 15.



Tashaun Gipson , San Francisco 49ers



Gipson recorded a solid day in the 49ers’ 28-16 win over Seattle. He made four tackles.



For the season, Gipson has carded 48 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended and one quarterback hit for 10-3 San Francisco.



The 49ers travel to Arizona in Week 15.



Mike Purcell , Denver Broncos



Purcell put together an OK game in the Broncos’ 24-7 win at the Los Angeles Chargers. He made one tackle and had one quarterback hit.



On the year, Purcell lays claim to 14 tackles, four quarterback hits, three passes defended and one fumble recovery for 7-6 Denver.



The Broncos travel to Detroit in Week 15.



Andrew Wingard , Jacksonville Jaguars



Wingard registered a decent game in the Jaguars’ 31-27 loss at Cleveland. He made three tackles and had one forced fumble.



For the year, Wingard lays claim to 31 tackles, two passes defended and an interception for 8-5 Jacksonville.



The Jaguars host Baltimore on Sunday Night Football.



Marcus Epps , Las Vegas Raiders



Epps had one of his better games of the season in the Raiders’ 3-0 loss to Minnesota. He racked up six tackles to go alongside one pass defended.



For the season, Epps has 53 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and two passes defended for 5-8 Las Vegas.



The Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.



Chad Muma , Jacksonville Jaguars



Muma didn’t record a stat in the Jaguars’ 31-27 loss at Cleveland. For the season, Muma has registered 15 tackles for 8-5 Jacksonville.



The Jaguars host Baltimore on Sunday Night Football.



Tyler Hall , Las Vegas Raiders



Hall didn’t record a stat in the Raiders’ 3-0 loss to Minnesota. On the year, he owns 17 tackles for 5-8 Las Vegas.



The Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.