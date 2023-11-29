Pokes in the Pros, Week 12

Mike Purcell has spent nearly his entire football career on the Front Range. The Highlands Ranch, Colorado, native attended the University of Wyoming and after a few brief stops in San Francisco and Los Angeles returned to the Rocky Mountains to play for the Denver Broncos.

He enjoyed an impactful performance Sunday, as the Broncos took down Cleveland, 29-12, for their fifth consecutive victory. Purcell logged a fumble recovery and batted down a pass.

For the season, he has 12 tackles, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defended for 6-5 Denver. Purcell isn’t the only former Poke making headlines for his National Football League franchise, and below is a list of the former Wyoming student-athletes and how they did in Week 12.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson boasted perhaps his strongest game of the season in the 49ers’ 31-13 victory over Seattle. He stuffed the stat sheet with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

For the year, Gipson owns 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended and one quarterback hit for 8-3 San Francisco.

The 49ers travel to Philadelphia in Week 13.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen registered a very strong game in the Bills’ 37-34 loss at Philadelphia. He was 29-for-51 for 339 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Allen also ran it nine times totaling 81 yards with two scores.

For the season, Allen is 295-for-433 for 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 picks. He’s added 342 yards on 62 carries with nine scores.

The Bills are idle in Week 13.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson couldn’t have asked for a better performance, albeit in a 24-15 loss at Atlanta. He piled up a team-high 10 tackles.

For the season, Granderson owns 53 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for 5-6 New Orleans.

The Saints host Detroit in Week 13.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson also had a strong game, however, it was in a 16-10 loss to Pittsburgh. He made a team-high 10 tackles.

For the season, Wilson has registered 89 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three interceptions, six passes defended and three quarterback hits for 5-6 Cincinnati.

The Bengals travel to Jacksonville for Monday Night Football.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps logged a decent day in the Raiders’ 31-17 loss to Kansas City. He recorded two tackles.

For the season, Epps has 47 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass defended for 5-7 Las Vegas.

The Raiders are idle in Week 13.

Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders

Hall didn’t record a stat in the Raiders’ 31-17 loss to Kansas City. For the season, Hall owns 17 tackles for 5-7 Las Vegas.

The Raiders are idle in Week 13.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard didn’t record a stat in the Jaguars’ 24-21 victory at Houston. For the year, he lays claim to 26 tackles, two passes defended and an interception for 8-3 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars host Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma didn’t record a stat in the Jaguars’ 24-21 win at Houston. For the season, Muma has registered 15 tackles for 8-3 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars host Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.