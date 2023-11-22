Pokes Head to Nevada for Matchup with Wolf Pack on Saturday Evening

The Contest on National CBS Sports Network

The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4 overall, 4-3 MW) close out the regular season on Saturday with a trip to the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9 Overall, 2-5 MW) on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. MT inside Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev.

The contest will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network with John Sadak on the call joined in the booth by Randy Cross. The game will also be available on the 26 stations of The Cowboy Sports Network with Keith Kelley on the call, Kevin McKinney on color and Erick Pauley on the sidelines.

Cowboys Enjoy Another Successful Season in 2023: The 2023 season is another in a string of successful seasons for the Wyoming Cowboys. The Pokes enter this week’s final regular-season game of the season with a 7-4 record, with an opportunity for an eighth win if they can win on the road against the Nevada Wolf Pack this coming Saturday.

Among the accomplishments the Cowboys have enjoyed this season are:

Winning at least seven games for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

Earning bowl eligibility for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

Posting a perfect 7-0 home record — the first 7-0 home record in War Memorial Stadium history.

Defeating two Top 25 ranked teams in then #24 ranked Texas Tech in the season opener and then #24 ranked Fresno State in the sixth week of the season.

Capturing wins in rivalry series vs. Colorado State and Hawai’i to retain the “Bronze Boot” and “Paniolo Trophy,” respectively.

Attracting a single-season record attendance of 162,144 fans.

Peasley Named to Manning Stats of the Week List: Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley was named to the Manning Award Stars of the Week list on Monday after having a career day on Saturday in Wyoming’s 42-9 win over Hawai’i on Saturday. Quarterback Andrew Peasley had a career day against Hawai’i. He threw for a career-high 319 yards in the game and tied a career-high with three touchdowns. He threw an 89-yard touchdown pass, which was the longest pass and touchdown pass of his career. The 89-yard touchdown was the longest touchdown pass since a 92-yard pass from Cam Coffman to Tanner Gentry against North Dakota on Sept. 5, 2015. He was 14-of-17 passing in the contest for 82 percent, which was also a career.

Offense Has Big Day: The Cowboys offense had a big day against Hawai’i. The offense recorded a season-high 472 yards of total offense. The offense was rolling in the first half scoring 35 points for the most since the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2021. The group had 361 yards of offense in the half for the most in a half since having 425 against Utah State in 2021.

Defense Holds Hawai’i Down: The Cowboy defense was solid against Hawai’i allowing only only nine points in the contest for a season low. It was the fewest allowed since allowing seven points to Hawai’i on Oct. 20, 2020. Wyoming had two interceptions in the contest and a goaline stop as well. The Rainbow Warriors rushed for only 67 yards for the fifth game allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards.

Marquez Has A Big Senior Day: Wide receiver Ryan Marquez had quite the senior day. He hauled in a 44-yard touchdown reception on the third play from scrimmage. It was his first career touchdown reception. He blocked a punt and recovered for a score against Tulsa last season for his first career score in the Brown and Gold.

Big Day for Tight End: Tight end John Michael Gyllenborg had a career day against the Rainbow Warriors. He had three catches for 128 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown was 89 yards for the longest since Tanner Gentry had a 92-yard score of a pass from Cam Coffman against North Dakota on Sept. 5, 2015. His 128 yards was the most in a game since Isaiah Neyor had 125 yards against Utah State in 2021. It was also the most yards by a tight end since Jacob Hollister had 144 against Boise State in 2016.

2023 Extends Series of Winning Seasons: The 2023 season marks the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Wyoming has posted a winning record. The last time that Cowboy Football had six winning seasons in an eight-year period was from 1993-2000.

Below is a breakdown of Wyoming’s six winning seasons over the past eight years.

Season Record Postseason Results

2023 7-4 (1 game to play) TBA

2022 7-6 Arizona Bowl Participant

2021 7-6 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Champions

2019 8-5 Arizona Bowl Champions

2017 8-5 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Champions

2016 8-5 MW Championship Game Participant and Poinsettia Bowl Participant

2023 Season Sets All-Time Attendance Record: With a crowd of 18,233 in the final home game of the 2023 season, Wyoming fans shattered the previous single-season attendance record in War Memorial Stadium history. A total of 162,144 fans attended Wyoming’s seven home games in 2023. That broke the previous single-season attendance record of 149,625 set in 1990 for a seven-game season.

Top Home Attendance Seasons in War Memorial Stadium History

162.144 in 2023 (7 home games) 149,625 in 1990 (7 home games) 148,860 in 2016 (7 home games) 144,299 in 2017 (7 home games) 142,516 in 1988 (6 home games) 138,042 in 2019 (6 home games)

