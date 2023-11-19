Poke Wrestlers Battled Hard but lost Battle in the Barn

The University of Wyoming wrestling team and Campbell broke new ground Friday night. The two teams held a dual broadcast by UFC Fight Pass on Deerwood Ranch in what was being deemed the Battle in the Barn.

The match featured plenty of close bouts and points scored. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they fell by a final score of 23-12.

“I told the guys, ‘Losing sucks.’ There’s no doubt about that,” head coach Mark Branch said. “There was definitely some good and some bad. But there are definitely some positive things to build off of.”

The loss drops Wyoming to 3-1 on the season. The Fighting Camels improve to 2-1 on the year.

As mentioned, close matches were littered all over the barn. Half of the bouts featured one-point decisions and two others were decided by two points.

Cole Brooks (141) stood as one of the close Wyoming victories. He rallied for a 9-8 decision over Chris Rivera, which moved him to 3-0 on the season.

Gabe Willochell (149) utilized that momentum and logged a similar win. He rallied for a 5-4 decision over Justin Rivera, which also moved him to 3-0 on the year and 2-0 at his new heavier class.

“Cole and Gabe’s matches weren’t necessarily going the way they planned,” Branch said. “But they kept their composure and kept fighting and found a way.”

Brett McIntosh (165) closed the night in style for the Pokes. He downed Dom Baker, 6-5, to push his record to 3-1 in 2023.

No. 13 Jore Volk represented the other victorious Cowboy. In his return to the lineup from injury, he defeated Anthony Molton, 12-5, moving his record to 2-0 on the season.

Unfortunately for Wyoming, Campbell claimed two of the one-point decisions and both two-point decisions. Riley Davis (174) was edged in a 16-15 decision, Ethan Ducca (184) dropped a 4-3 decision, Joey Novak (197) fell by a final score of 2-0 and Cooper Birdwell (133) lost 4-2.

The Fighting Camels created distance on the final scoreboard via a pair of bonus-point victories. They boasted a technical fall at 157 and a pin at heavyweight.

Wyoming takes next weekend off before traveling to its first invitational of the season. The Cowboys participate in the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 1-2.

Campbell 23 | Wyoming 12

174 – No. 23 Austin Murphy (Camp) dec. Riley Davis (WYO), 16-15

184 – No. 23 Caleb Hopkins (Camp) dec. Ethan Ducca (WYO), 4-3

197 – No. 19 Levi Hopkins (Camp) dec. Joey Novak (WYO), 2-0

HWT – No. 9 Taye Ghadiali (Camp) fall Kevin Zimmer (WYO), 3:47

125 – Jore Volk (WYO) dec. Anthony Molton (Camp), 12-5

133 – No. 10 Dom Zaccone (Camp) dec. Cooper Birdwell (WYO), 4-2

141 – Cole Brooks (WYO) dec. Chris Rivera (Camp), 9-8

149 – Gabe Willochell (WYO) dec. Justin Rivera (Camp), 5-4

157 – No. 30 Chris Earnest (Camp) tech. fall Paolo Salminen (WYO), 20-2

165 – Brett McIntosh (WYO) dec. Dom Baker (Camp), 6-5