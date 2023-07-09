Pioneer Museum Program on the history of the Wyoming State Flag Thursday July 20

Historian Kylie McCormick will be in Lander July 20 to give a talk called: “The Wyoming State Flag and The Women Who Made It Fly.”

A contest with a $20 prize was the humble origins of a state flag with a story traversing through women’s suffrage, immigration, and World War One.

This presentation examines the contributions of the University of Wyoming’s Dr. Grace Raymond Hebard, and flag designer Verna Keays Keyes in establishing Wyoming’s state flag while grappling with questions of citizenship and legacy.

The talk is the latest in the Discovery Speaker Series at the Museum every summer. The series is sponsored by Wyoming Community Bank and allows the museum to bring in guest speakers on a wide variety of topics. The next program will be in August on the geological history of Fremont County.

The programs are free and open to the public and start at 7 p.m. at the museum.

For information call 307-332-3373 or visit the museums Facebook page Pioneer Museum Lander Wyoming.