Pink Ribbon Run Saturday Drew a Good Crowd

The Third Annual Pink Ribbon Run held Saturday morning at SageWest Health Care Hospital in Riverton drew a good crowd of runners, walkers and their four-legged friends. The parking lot in front of the hospital was filled with kids games, information tables, a stage and, of course, registration tents and food and water for this annual Breast Cancer Awareness event.

Special honoree this year was Manuela Twitchell, a survivor who thanked all of the participants for coming out. “It means a lot to me and us who have gone through this,” she said. “Every survivor I’ve spoken to said there is always hope. Stay calm and peacful, see the beauty of the day, see joy and hope.”

SageWest’s CEO John Whiteside was decked out in pink flamingo headgear and a pink tutu, the same as Rocky Mountain Oncology’s Marty Brammer. The Director of the Wyoming Cancer Initiative, Kelli Morgan, was also there along with the organization’s Daima Quick from Natrona County.

Crossing the finish line of the 5K run in first place was Scott Groenke while Casy Adams finished first in the women’s division. The Wind River High School Cross Country team was also there to participate, and team members were among the first dozen or so finishers.