Pickleball brings new possibilities to Lander

LANDER – If you’ve walked past the tennis courts alongside Bill Bush Stadium at Lander Valley High School, you may have noticed some construction over the summer that made the courts unusable for the most part. The reason? Pickleball.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports across America, gaining large numbers of players of every age bracket from 30 all the way to senior citizens. Because of the inclusivity of the sport and the ability for anyone to play, the need for more pickleball courts was obvious.

Now, after months of waiting, what was once a place for just tennis is now chalk full of pickleball players who have enough space between them to safely run around and chase spare points with their paddles.

Two men on different sides of their youth played together, proving that pickleball is a sport for everybody (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

“We now have four permanent nets, a permanent tennis court and the ability for two additional pickleball courts with temporary nets,” Jeri Trebelcock, treasurer of the Popo Agie Pickleball Club said at the grand opening on Saturday morning.

Trebelcock watched as a men and women all warmed up with their paddles and got to playing against their opponents that all varied in skill level. That skill level is something that can be seen when watching anyone play, and because of the vast differences in beginners to advanced players there are rules and tips for the sport permanently hanging above the entrance to the new courts.

“It’s a growing sport for people of all ages and we’ve implemented a skill level play so that beginners can come and feel welcome,” Trebelcock said. “Whether you’re an advanced player, a mid-level player or a beginner there’s a place for everyone to come and play and have a great time.”

Even though there were quite a few pickleball players taking advantage of the freshly constructed courts on Saturday, the goal is to have even more people frequent the courts and even host tournaments that local citizens can be a part of.

The new pickleball courts attracted people of all ages to come to Lander and have fun with the newest and hippest sport in America. (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

Mayor Richardson, who said he once played the sport as a child back at Lander Valley High School in the fieldhouse under then-P.E. instructor Mike Crookshank, was ecstatic about the turnout on Saturday and spoke with Trebelcock about the plans for the courts’ futures.

“We were actually hoping to do a tournament this fall but we were a little late to make it happen,” Trebelcock explained. “Next spring we’re hoping to invite local players from Riverton, Thermopolis, people from Lander, to all just join us at a tournament and make it a fun place and a fun time.”

The courts were funded from multiple sources, including Popo Agie Pickleball Club members and the Fremont County School District Rec Board as well as the LOR Foundation, raising over $50,000 for the new addition to Lander. Now, the courts are able to be used by whoever, whenever and because of that the sport of pickleball looks poised to grow even more than it already has.

