Photos: Hot Notes and A Pleasant Evening Prevailed at Season’s First CWC Community Band Concert

The Central Wyoming College Community Band under the direction of Jeremy Cochran opened its summer season at Riverton City Park Monday night much to the delight of chair toting fans following the shade in front of the bandshell. That was the opening act, of Hot Notes and Cool Nights with patriotic and march music, including one of Cochran’s own compositions named after the Rendezvous City. The second half of the show featured the local old time classic county band of Packin’ the Mail that kept playing at the urging of the audience until the sun had set. They even managed to get in a Creedence Clearwater Band tune when an audience member made the request. The community band plays again this coming Monday at Lander City Park.