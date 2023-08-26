Photos: Grand Opening of CWC’s Rustler Ag & Equine Center

Saturday saw the grand opening of Central Wyoming College’s new Rustler Ag and Equine Facility located on 22 acres of land on the north side of the campus. The $17.5-million building is 85,000+ square feet with a roof that is two acres in size. The building contains two arenas, a main arena for rodeo practice and a dressage arena for equine training, with space for the college’s Ranch Horse Team, Livestock Judging Team plus CWC’s Meat Science Program with it’s mobile processing units, Ag Classrooms and a Farrier Training area. Outside is another full-sized arena, paddocks for the student’s horses, corrals for livestock, feed storage areas and, of course, parking for the student’s horse and livestock trailers. The main arena is equipped with rodeo bucking chutes and roping chutes. On display outside the building was the Rustler Produce Company and college farm at the Alpine Science Institute in Lander and CWC’s new mobile kitchen for use in the culinary and hospitality programs in Fremont and Teton counties.

In addition to the grand opening, the fourth annual Rendezvous City Beef Roundup was being held inside the north arena where the Best Beef in the West was judged.

Wyotoday Photos By Ernie Over