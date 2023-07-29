The Fremont County Fair Parade Saturday morning featured horses, mules, a cow, lots of Native American Floats, antique tractors, 4H clubs, The Rodeo Committee and some funny looking horned cattle among dozens of other entries. Photo by Ernie Over

PHOTOS: Fremont County Fair Parade held Saturday

The annual Fremont County Fair Parade made its way downtown Riverton Saturday morning from the top of High School Hill down to to Seventh Street. The main attraction? Candy. Nearly every entry had handfulls of the goodies to throw to the kiddos who lined the streets. The parade went about 45 minutes with lights and sirens, lots of balloons, a calliope, Powwow Queens, Rodeo Queens, horse driven wagons, lots of flags, some antique tractors, Figure Eight racing cars and, of course the Riverton Volunteer and the Fremont County Fire Protection District Fire Trucks. 

Photos by Ernie Over