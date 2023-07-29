PHOTOS: Fremont County Fair Parade held Saturday

The annual Fremont County Fair Parade made its way downtown Riverton Saturday morning from the top of High School Hill down to to Seventh Street. The main attraction? Candy. Nearly every entry had handfulls of the goodies to throw to the kiddos who lined the streets. The parade went about 45 minutes with lights and sirens, lots of balloons, a calliope, Powwow Queens, Rodeo Queens, horse driven wagons, lots of flags, some antique tractors, Figure Eight racing cars and, of course the Riverton Volunteer and the Fremont County Fire Protection District Fire Trucks.

Photos by Ernie Over