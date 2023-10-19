Petitions Provided to Sponsors of People’s Initiative to Limit Property Tax

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray has provided petitions to the “People’s Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming through a Homeowner’s Exemption” which was submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office. Pursuant to Wyoming law, the people may propose and enact laws by initiative upon completion of the requirements set forth in W.S. 22-24-301 et seq. Once the first set of petition forms are provided to the sponsors by the Secretary of State, they will have eighteen (18) months to gather the requisite number of signatures from qualified registered voters as required by the Wyoming Constitution and submit to the Secretary of State’s Office for review and verification.

The sponsors must submit registered voter signatures representing 15 percent of those who voted in the preceding general election and 15% of those resident in at least two-thirds of Wyoming counties.

“The people’s right to propose and enact laws by initiative to address fundamental issues, such as property tax limits, is pivotal to our state,” Secretary Gray said in a statement. “At the Secretary of State’s Office, we take our role in the initiative process very seriously, and will work diligently to ensure the ‘People’s Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming through a Homeowner’s Exemption’ is processed efficiently and in accordance with Wyoming law.”