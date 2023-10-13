Oct 28, 1941 – Oct 3, 2023

No local services will be held for Peggy Arlene (Trapp) Knight, 81, who passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be held at a later date at the Grass Range Cemetery in Grass Range, Montana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grass Range Cemetery, an animal shelter, cancer or kidney fund of the donor’s choice in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, Wyoming 82501.

Peggy Arlene Trapp was born in Roundup, Montana to Ora S. and Eva L. (Fisher) Trapp on October 28, 1941. She graduated from Fergus High School in Lewiston, Montana in 1959. She married Thomas E. Brown on September 12, 1960. Three children were born to this union. The couple later divorced.

Peggy worked may years as a waitress and baker at Safeway as well as a respite worker for the senior citizens and housekeeper but her greatest job was babysitting her great granddaughter, Alora.

She enjoyed going to yard sales around the community, craft work with her family and especially loved making bread. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her daughters, Tammy L. Brown (Tracy) Inman of Moorcroft, WY and Patty A. Brown (Jerry) Brogdon of Riverton, WY; son, Tim E. (Charlene) Brown of Pinedale, WY; granddaughters, Courtney E. Brogdon (Jered) Bever of Riverton, WY, Taylor M. Inman of Moorcroft, WY; great granddaughter, Alora C. Bever of Riverton, WY.

Ms. Knight was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Frances Welch Hays, Harry D. Fisher; parents, Ora S. and Eva Trapp; sisters, Helen M. Trapp Alexander, Carpenter, Esther M. Trapp Nelson, Wanda T. Trapp, Norman M. Trapp Gantz; brother, Harold W. Trapp; grandson, Shawn M. Brogdon; her companion for many years, Earl F. Shaw.

