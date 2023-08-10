Paxton puts up course record in first tournament of fall season

DOUGLAS – The Riverton Wolverines golf team got their fall season started earlier than any other fall sports team this week, starting their 2023 schedule with a two-day tournament at Douglas. It all started Tuesday with round one and in attendance was almost everybody from the Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines’ team.

After 18 holes on Tuesday it was Parker Paxton on top, surprise surprise, with a score of 65 (-6) which was five strokes better than Wheatland’s Tate Nichols who finished the day with a 70 (-1). Riverton’s Brodie Dale also broke into the top five during the first day, shooting a 75, while teammate Kyler Graham rounded out the top ten with a 77.

On the girls’ side it was once again Tylynn McDonald (86) showing why she’s one of the best female golfers that Riverton High School (RHS) has had in years. She finished the first day tied for third along with Natrona’s Maggie Teague and Kelly Walsh’s Sydney Van Houten.

Tylynn McDonald had a great opening round to the 2023 season and showed why she is just as dangerous as some of the best female golfers in Wyoming (p/c Lars Flanagan)

Despite the RHS boys’ dominant performance the Cheyenne East team ended the first day on top with a cumulative score of 305, three strokes ahead of Riverton.

The second day saw something that many other golf courses around the state have now witnessed: Paxton breaking their course records. This time Paxton did so with his day two score of 62 off of the white tees, one stroke better than the Douglas Country Club’s blue-tee record of 63.

Douglas’ Golf Pro Curtis Starkey said he “always enjoys” having Paxton on the course because he’s “extremely humble and always talking to everybody, no matter who or where.” Just like many different golf pros around the state, he now has to put up Paxton’s name as the course leader, but he seems completely fine with that after spending time around the Riverton phenom.

Dale stayed consistent on the second day for the Wolverines with his second 75-stroke round in a row, keeping him in fifth-place overall with a two-day score of 150. The only golfers between Dale and Paxton were Cheyenne East’s Nash Coleman (149), Kelly Walsh’s Isaac Schmidt and Wheatland’s Nichols.

Graham (below) also stayed relatively consistent with his score of 80 just one day after shooting a 77, keeping him tied for tenth. At the end of the tournament, the boys still found themselves behind Cheyenne East (612) who ended just one stroke ahead of the defending state champion Wolverines (613).

Riverton’s Kyler Graham looked down the fairway after hitting an iron (p/c Lars Flanagan)

“Brodie [was] very consistent … But what allowed us to shoot a competitive score was that our other player scores were strong,” Coach Lars Flanagan said about the first tournament. “We went five under as a team over the last three holes to challenge [East] for the lead. The team competition was as tight as any tourney we have been in … We love competing against the 4A teams [because] this tourney was stacked.”

Coach Flanagan also gave praise to both Garrick McDonald (188) and Tristan Ladd (186) for helping keep Riverton near the top for the entirety of the tournament. As for the girls, Coach Flangan applauded the Lady Wolverines for how much better they’ve gotten already as well as their determination to only improve.

“The girls took fourth out of 11 teams [and] I am super proud of them,” Coach Flanagan said. “Our girls are only going to get better. They have a high ceiling.”

Riverton’s McDonald didn’t have as good of a day in Douglas in her second round, shooting a 95 just 24 hours after posting an 86. It didn’t matter much though as McDonald finished seventh overall behind two Natrona girls, two Kelly Walsh girls and two Wheatland girls. McDonald, as well as her teammate Anika Stanley (192), both shot career bests and showed that they could easily explode up leaderboards all year long.

Natrona County ended up edging out the rest of the girls’ teams with a combined score of 527, followed by Wheatland (540) and Kelly Walsh (553) before Riverton (580) hit the board.

In the end, it was a great way to start off the 2023 Wyoming High School Golf season and it showed Coach Flanagan everything he needed to see before the competition starts amping up even more.

“This is week one, both teams will get better,” Coach Flanagan said.

The Riverton golf teams travel to Cody next week to play in their second tournament, meanwhile Paxton will be in Colorado taking part in the biggest amateur golf tournament in the world at the U.S. Amateur Championship.