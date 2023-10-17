Pawn Shop Burglarized; Three Caught and Arrested

Burglars used a rock to smash the front window of Liberty Pawn and gained entry late Monday evening. Once inside they broke numerous glass display cases to get at the items inside with damage being estimated at $5,000. Responding officers, with the assistance of the FCSO and civilian witness’, recovered many stolen items of value which were found strewn about the area. They also located and arrested three individuals: Wesley Arthur, 21, Riverton, a 16-year-old Riverton boy and 14-year-old Riverton boy on charges of Conspiracy, Burglary, Larceny and Resisting/Interference. The Investigation continues.