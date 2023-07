A 12-year-old boy was shot in the arm Friday night following a negligent discharge of a firearm, according to Monday’s Fremont County Sheriff’s report. The incident occurred at a residence on West Pavillion Road. He was rushed to the emergency room by private vehicle and was treated and released from SageWest Hospital. Arrested for Reckless Endangering after an investigation was Derrin Albrandt, 47 of Pavillon. The incident was reported at 10:34 p.m. Friday.