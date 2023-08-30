Part 1 in a Series: Looking at Justice in Riverton

Riverton has the highest crime rate in Wyoming. Police staffing is at an all-time low. New leaders are vying for change, and business owners and residents are demanding it. We’ll explore what justice means in Riverton and Fremont County – now and in the future – in the coming weeks as part of this series.

By Sarah Elmquist Squires and Marit Gookin, WyoTodayMedia

By nearly every measure, Riverton’s crime rate tops other Wyoming cities. For the most serious crimes – things like murder, assault, burglary, drugs – the city’s per-capita rate in recent years has been the highest among Wyoming municipalities save for 2018 stats, according to Uniform Crime Reporting data. The Rendezvous City leads the pack in public intoxication infractions; in 2022, Riverton recorded nearly one-third more drunkenness incidents than Cheyenne – a city with six times the population.

At the same time, the Riverton Police Department is struggling to maintain its force. After patrol officer numbers reached nearly half staff this summer and the remaining officers were moved to 12-hour shifts to cover the gap, one person close to the department sounded the alarm: “There’s been absolutely no investment by the city in any aspect of the department. [The officers are] ill-equipped, they’re running out of basic supplies constantly,” they said.

“Morale is at an all-time low.”

Throughout meetings in recent weeks, angry residents and shop owners have demanded action, complaining that crime has impacted their lives and businesses and that police in Riverton are overworked and underpaid. Earlier this month, city leaders announced a round of raises for law enforcement in an effort to help attract and retain officers, but some salaries still lag comparable departments.

Will it be enough?

What does justice mean in Riverton?

‘We’re the Wild West’

The state records crime data using the Unified Crime Reporting (UCP) system, tallying the most serious under the label “Group A” crimes, including crimes against people, property, and against society. Group A crimes are calculated against a municipality’s population to determine its crime rate, and for Riverton, the rates of serious crimes have been persistently at the top. In 2022 – the most recent UCR data – the city’s rate of such offenses per 100,000 people was at 10,061.9. That’s more than double when compared with other cities of similar size in Wyoming – Cody, Green River, and Jackson – save for Evanston at 5,716.

Riverton’s most recent UCR crime rate surpasses even the state’s more metro areas; compared to the Rendezvous City’s more than 10,000 stats, only Sheridan at 8,123.6 comes close. Cheyenne is at 7,756.3, Gillette’s rate is 6,487.3, and Laramie is pegged at just 3,297.7.

What does this mean? If you live in Riverton, crime is more likely to touch your life, whether it’s persistent shoplifting at your storefront, or a loved one plagued by arrests stemming from addiction.

RPD Chief Eric Hurtado took the helm of the department this spring, and his decades-long law enforcement career includes places like metro areas in California and remote villages in Alaska. He offered some reassurance: For the most part, violence in Riverton isn’t “stranger danger.”

“The majority of calls that are very violent are done among people that are fighting with acquaintances,” he said in an interview, estimating 80-90% are perpetrated by family, neighbors, or friends of the victims.

He also connected some of the city’s high rate of crime to residents’ willingness to report incidents to law enforcement. “There’s a lot of areas, especially remote areas, where crime goes unreported,” he said. “Here, people get involved, and they report it … I think there’s more people that are willing to come forward and say ‘This happened.’”

One source close to the department pointed instead to a lack of support, personnel and resources for RPD combined with severe drug and alcohol abuse in Riverton. “We’re the Wild West,” they said, and by comparison, “Lander’s probably some tranquil island somewhere.”

City leaders push for change

Since residents spoke out several times before the city council about the city’s police force needing more support, some in the department saw morale tick up a notch.

But the day-to-day for patrol workers still includes 12-hour shifts – plus paperwork – on some of the toughest streets in Wyoming.

One person close to the department explained that working long hours isn’t just likely to lead to burn-out; it’s also stressful and potentially hazardous for officers. “When you have two officers on [patrol] that are pretty worn out, it’s a safety issue for them,” they explained.

Officers working shifts that are longer than 12 hours, combined with little time to take breaks and the stress of sometimes having to respond to calls with less back-up than they would under normal circumstances, are likely to be tired by the end of their shifts – and being tired can be dangerous. According to the U.S. National Safety Council, drivers are three times more likely to be in a car crash if they are fatigued.

Hurtado has applied for grants to fund squad car laptops, a standard of most but the smallest departments in the nation and one key piece of technology the RPD currently lacks. He’s also looked to find outside funds for a handful of community service officers – civilian officers who lighten the force’s load by assisting with minor calls, like VIN checks on vehicles. During his first weeks, Hurtado had his officers make “walking the beats” a priority when they had time in an effort to build trust. But as the force has dwindled, there’s been less time for community-building.

Before the city announced the recent raises, Hurtado sat down in an interview earlier this month and shared a look behind the scenes of city government.

At the time, he was crunching his department’s $3.6-million budget to find room for raises that would be sustainable year-to-year, and not just rely on extra dollars due to vacant positions now. The city’s approved RPD budget included funds to purchase two new patrol cars. With three of the department’s patrol cars in the shop, Hurtado was considering whether the department should hold off on those purchases “and then shift that money to the officers’ pay.”

In announcing the pay increases for RPD, City Administrator Kyle Butterfield said while the council hadn’t voted to increase funding for the city’s police force, it would if the vacancies and other efficiencies in the city’s overall budget won’t cover the raises.

“The long-term sustainability of the approved compensation changes has been the overriding priority for the city council as it considered options to make the department more competitive with others,” he said in an email.

Jurisdiction

Fremont County is a patchwork of jurisdiction. Crimes on the Wind River Reservation are handled by federal law enforcement agencies – the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Even some crimes off the reservation are picked up by those agencies. But unlike state and local law enforcement departments, call logs and initial reports on crimes are not provided by federal investigators. Even the most heinous and violent offenses under the umbrella of the federal government are typically shrouded in secrecy – with initial information only surfacing in charging documents once an arrest is made.

Advocates across the country are pushing for transparency and action on the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, highlighting the lack of media coverage on crimes against Native Americans. But with a lack of transparency and data from federal investigators, that coverage can be hard to come by.

U.S. Senator John Barrasso chaired the Senate Committee on Indigenous Affairs and has long sought to increase resources to combat the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. In an interview last week, he noted the importance of transparency among federal law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve when it comes to addressing violence against Native Americans. Like many law enforcement agencies – including Riverton’s – recruiting and retaining investigative leaders is a challenge. “It is an absolutely critical issue that affects the people here in Wyoming,” Barrasso said. On information about violent crimes, “People have a right to know the answers to these questions,” he added. “Missing, exploited, disappeared, murdered – all of those are huge issues and I think much more is being done now than was done say 20 or 30 years ago. We still have a long way to go to solve the problem.”

“If there are policies that need to be changed, then we ought to take a look at changing them,” the senator commented on transparency and oversight of federal law enforcement agencies. “You need to be able to cut through that to get the answers that you need.”

This series

In the coming weeks, we’ll explore what justice means in Fremont County, and what lays ahead for policing in Riverton. How are alcohol and recidivism addressed – or not? Will salary increases lead to meaningful change for the city’s police force? What are the factors that set Riverton apart from other cities in Wyoming, and what will it take to change?