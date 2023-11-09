Parker Paxton to CU Boulder; Signed Letter of Intent Wednesday

University of Colorado men’s golf coach Roy Edwards announced Wednesday that he has signed Parker Paxton of Riverton, Wyo., to a national letter-of-intent to join the Buffalo program starting in the 2024-25 season.

Paxton, a dual sports star in golf and basketball at Riverton High School who plays out of Riverton Country Club. He is a four-time high school state champion and has numerous top five finishes in amateur play, along with being a two-time qualifier for the U.S. Junior Amateur and qualified for and played in the U.S. Amateur this past August at Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver, one of the youngest participants in the 312-man field.

“Coach Edwards and coach (Derek) Tolan are the perfect coaching duo,” Paxton said. “They showed unmatched realness during the recruiting process and I hit it off with both of them immediately. They have my full trust, and I have to include my man (strength coach Steve) Englehart as well.”

“On my visit, the facilities blew me away,” he continued. “They have every resource I need to reach my potential as a golfer and athlete. From the golf facilities itself, the weight room to the nutrition program, an athlete at CU gets treated phenomenally and has everything they need to be successful, and then some.”

Paxton committed to the Buffaloes after the first day of the Wyoming high school championship his junior year (Sept. 16, 2022). Edwards was there in person that day and committed to him after he shot an opening round 6-under par 65. Tolan was there on day two and he told him separately after he finished with a 72 and a 19-stroke victory; since, he couldn’t wait for signing day over a year later to arrive to officially join the program.

If there was any doubt that Paxton had a future in golf, just look back to 2020 when as a 14-year old, he tied for fourth in the Wyoming State Amateur (67-70-73—210, -6). He led by one stroke after the first day and finished just three off the lead; the three players ahead of him and the one he tied were all college golfers, including one recent graduate.

He would be undefeated that fall as a freshman, and would eventually win 21 of 22 high school events. His stroke average improved annually, from 69.4 his freshman season, to 68.1 (sophomore), to 67.5 (junior) and to 65.4 (senior). His best career round in competition is an 11-under par 61 which he recorded at Powell (Wyo.) Golf Club in a spring high school tournament this past April 28.

In addition to his runaway win as a junior in the Wyoming high school meet, as a senior he won by two strokes (68-65—133, -11), as a sophomore in 2021, he cruised to a 16-stroke win (66-64—130, -12) and in 2020 as a freshman, he won by three strokes (70-68—138, -6). He says the biggest moment of his high school career came during the senior title run, where he was tied with three holes left and his goal of winning it four straight times on the line. He made a 40-foot putt for an eagle on the 16th hole and went on to the win.

In eight rounds in state’s championship, he owned an impressive 67.3 average in leading Riverton to the 3A state title in 2021, 2022 and 2023. And in the 2022 3A East Regional, he carded a 67-69—136 (-8) score to win medalist honors by an unreal 24 strokes. He was a three-time recipient of the Lew Lepore Award as Wyoming’s high school golfer-of-the-year (sophomore through senior seasons).

“We have been recruiting Parker for what seems like forever,” Edwards said. “He comes from an amazing family, a very athletic one, and also an amazing community in Riverton. We wanted his older brother, Easton, badly so it was devastating when he chose another school (North Carolina State). We already knew Parker then, even though he was probably only eight or nine years old. He is a special player who is clearly one of the top prospects in the country in the class of 2024.”

(Easton was also a four-time state champion at Riverton (2013-16) and finished with one of the top 10 career stroke averages at North Carolina State before turning professional; he’s now playing on the Canadian PGA Tour.)

In amateur play, his resume is equally as impressive. Among his top efforts last summer was tying for second in the Junior Americas Cup (70-64-69—203, -10, one back of the lead), claiming the Wyoming State Amateur by three strokes (69-67—136, -8), and after being seeded No. 1 in the Wyoming State Match Play, he went on to win all five matches to claim the title for a second time. He just missed advancing to the match play portion of the U.S. Junior Amateur (72-73—145, +2), eliminated in the first hole of a playoff (which also happened to him in 2021). He qualified for the U.S. Amateur in Denver, but missed the cut (77-81—158). He previously had two fifth place finishes in the Wyoming Amateur to go with his fourth place in 2020 and won the ’22 qualifier for the U.S. Open in Riverton (2-under 70) to advance to the sectionals in Oregon, where he missed the cut.

“He is an incredibly hard-working and competitive athlete,” Edwards continued. “He comes from an amazing community in Riverton, Wyo., and is one of the top basketball players in the state as well. He will be a great fit on a veteran team next fall. We couldn’t be more excited as a program to add Parker.”

In the latest AmateurGolf.com rankings, he is ranked as the No. 956 player in the world, but No. 458 in the United States; those include all amateurs, high school, college and beyond. For comparison, CU’s top player at present in those is junior Dylan McDermott, ranked 79th and 44th, respectively. Thus, considering how many collegians alone are in those rankings (over 2,000), Paxton will be bringing a massive amount of experience to the Buffaloes.

An honor roll student at RHS with a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, he also cited Colorado’s Leeds School of Business as another reason he committed to CU. “They have a great Business department, the major I am most interested in studying.”

Riverton is located in the central part of the state, about 120 miles west of Casper. Riverton High School won the state title his sophomore and senior seasons under Lars Flanagan, the head coach of the Mean Wolverines.

“Parker has a number of traits that have allowed him to become the golfer that he is,” Flanagan said. “Of course, he has a great work ethic and his fundamentals are second to none, but I am sure most golfers in the top programs have that. What I think will set him apart at the next level is how he thinks the game. He is very intentional on what shot he will play. He always has a game plan on how to get the ball in the hole. His knowledge of when to be aggressive and when to be conservative, when to use the correct shot for the course conditions or how to play a hole considering the tournament standings. His knowledge of the game is well beyond his years.

“Secondly he is an athlete,” Flanagan added. “You see that on the basketball court. As an outstanding athlete he can use his strength, speed and touch to tame a course. Also, as an athlete he understands the importance of each player’s roles that can ensure team success.”

In-between golf seasons, he will letter for a fourth time as a point guard in basketball this winter, coming off a junior year where he Wyoming’s Gatorade Player-of-the-Year as well as the state’s 4A Player-of-the-Year for the 2022-23 season. In 27 games, he averaged 18.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, shooting 40 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the line. He scored 20 or more points 11 times with a high of 30 against Star Valley in the 4A state consolation championship game and will enter his senior season this winter with 908 career points.

An interesting fact about him is that he does everything left-handed … except when it comes to golf, when he does everything as a right-hander. He was also Riverton’s Homecoming King in this, his senior year. He hails from a very athletic family; in addition to his oldest brother Easton, his father (Curt) played college baseball at Southern Utah University; his late mother (Kara) played volleyball at Sheridan (Wyo.) Junior College; and another older brother (Treyton) played college basketball at Montana Western.

Paxton will enroll for fall 2024 semester, joining a team which at present will have a roster of five seniors, two juniors and three sophomores.