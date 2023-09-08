Parade, Ceremony, Community Service to highlight 9/11 Day this Monday

This coming Monday, September 11th is Patriot Day in Wyoming and a National Day of Service and Remembrance across the country. There are several local observances:

Riverton- Patriot Day Parade starts at 8 a.m. from the Sutherland’s parking lot on North Federal to Main Street. The parade will then turn on Major Avenue to College View, then back to Main Street to Federal. Anyone may participate in the parade and folks are asked to have their vehicles flying the American Flag or with patriotic decorations. There will also be a float of Veterans and active duty military personnel.

Lander – 9 a.m. Lander Fire Hall 9/11 Memorial and recognition ceremony sponsored by the City of Lander, Fremont County and American Legion Post #33 and VFW Post #954. All are welcome.

Dubois – The National Museum of Military Vehicles will be free to visit on Monday.

From the National Day of Service and Remembrance Website: “It’s been more than two decades since 9/11. Honor and commemorate the sacrifices made that day by remembering the heroes, armed forces, first responders, and countless others’ acts of service to defend our nation’s freedom. On the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, Americans of all ages and backgrounds are again invited to join and lead community service projects to honor the lives and service of those we lost on September 11. “