June 20, 1935 – November 3, 2023

Pansy Delores St. Clair, 88, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming died on November 3, 2023.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M.

