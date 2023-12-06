Outstanding Young Citizen Recognized; Over 1.7 Million Pounds of Snow removed from last storm

At Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting, there was a presentation to a young kindergarten student for her assistance in helping fill the tiny pantry at the city hall lobby with food. Zendaya Haynes was acknowledged and given a certificate. Her mother explained that Zendaya had spent the summer selling homemade baked goods and lemonade and used the money to help fill the pantry every week with ramen noodles, Mac and Cheese box mixes and Pop Tarts that she had purchased for the pantry. Although a bit shy, Zendaya accepted the certificate from Mayor Tim Hancock and while she didn’t say anything, she did go around and shake the hand of the city council members after the presentation along with her Mom. Mayor Hancock took the occasion to say that “no person is too small to make a difference in the city” and that “he was proud to recognize an outstanding young citizen.”

Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, Councilor Kyle Larson noted a garbage truck caught on fire near the bridge in Hudson earlier in the day and that there was a big response from firefighters and county deputies to not only put out the fire but also to control traffic at the scene. Larson, a member of the solid waste district board, said disposal trucks cost about $300,000 each. Councilor Karla Borders said she attended the first meeting of the newly reenergized Riverton Police Foundation earlier in the day. She said the organization is just getting off of the ground and will be putting a wish list of items needed at the RPD that they can help provide through fund raising.

City Administrator Kyle Butterfield reported a second fly-in at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport is planned at 3:15 p.m. on December 16. Butterfield said the word is that Santa is taking a break and will meet with kids at the airport while his reindeer rest There will be Hot chocolate and candy canes and kids can talk with Mr. Claus.

Public Works Director Brian Eggelston reported that the city crews moved 1.7 million pounds of snow from the Thanksgiving storm and laid down 42 tons of ice slicer to help get the main streets in town cleared. He also said the streets personnel had been starting their day at 3 a.m. since the storm to move the center windrows of snow off of the street.

Mayor Hancock said the latest DUI Task Force special enforcement in Riverton last weekend resulted in one DUI being caught from 67 different traffic stops. He said during that evening there were only five calls to the RPD dispatch center, noting that the increased law enforcement presence was deterring criminal activity.