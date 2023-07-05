One Taken to Hospital for Smoke Inhalation, Family Evacuated from Burning Home in Riverton

Riverton Fire and Police responded to a reported house fire on Stacy Lane Monday morning. Police Chief Eric Hurtado in a text to WyoToday.com reported that officers arrived at the scene and assisted three children out of the home while occupants were evacuating other family members.

According to the Chief, “One patient was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation after carrying out an elderly family member.” The Chief said the fire had started in a bedroom of the mobile home.

The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting the investigation into the blaze, according to the Chief.

Stacy Lane is located off of East Monroe inside the Cozy Mobile Home Park immediately west of Skaggs Lane.