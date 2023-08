There will be one more day of isolated to scattered thunderstorms, but not as numerous as yesterday. Dry and warm weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday with elevated to critical fire weather Wednesday afternoon and possibly Thursday afternoon. Today’s high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s for Thermopolis and Worland, the low 80s for Riverton and Shoshoni, the mid 70s for Lander and Jeffrey City and the low 70s for Dubois and South Pass City.