A 22-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, October 13.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which was called in at 1:11 p.m. on Highway 789, milepost 22.

According to the highway patrol, one person was killed while the other was uninjured. The road was dry at the time of the crash, with contributing factors listed as speed and driver inattention. The victim was not wearing a seat belt.